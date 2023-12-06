A follow-up to the popular Skyline Switch emulator for Android will launch soon

TL;DR A new Nintendo Switch emulator for Android is set to launch later this month.

The upcoming Strato app is a follow-up to the shuttered Skyline emulator.

Skyline was arguably the most advanced Nintendo Switch emulator on Android phones. Unfortunately, the project was killed off following a DMCA takedown notice from Nintendo.

A follow-up emulator project, dubbed Strato, rose from Skyline’s ashes shortly afterward. Now, a contributor has revealed that this new emulator will be released before the new year.

Strato contributor EZOnTheEyes posted on YouTube that the new Nintendo Switch emulator for Android is currently on track to launch sometime this month. There’s no word on a specific release date, but it does mean that we’ve only got a few weeks to go until the expected launch if things go to plan.

Strato builds on the Skyline emulator and is being developed by two of the main contributors behind the Skyline project. But this won’t be the only Switch emulator on the platform when it eventually launches, as the Yuzu emulator has been available on Android since May 2023.

Nevertheless, this new emulator will join several emulators that have landed on Android in 2023. This includes the aforementioned Yuzu as well as Vita 3K (PlayStation Vita) and the Winlator app (PC).

