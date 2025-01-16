Straight Talk rolls out updated prepaid plans with faster data speeds and better value

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Straight Talk, the prepaid service provider running on Verizon‘s network, has introduced a significant update to its Unlimited Gold and Platinum plans, offering customers more value and convenience. These revamped options are now available on Straight Talk’s website and will roll out to Walmart stores on January 20.

The enhanced plans seem to be designed to meet the needs of today’s data-hungry users. Customers on both plans will now enjoy unlimited premium data on Verizon’s 5G and 4G LTE networks, promising smooth streaming and browsing, even in high-traffic areas. 5G Ultra-Wideband access is also included, claiming to deliver speeds up to ten times faster than median 4G LTE.

One standout upgrade is the expanded hotspot capabilities. The Unlimited Gold plan offers 30GB of hotspot data, while the Platinum plan offers unlimited mobile hotspot data. Additionally, users on both plans will now receive $100 annual credits toward new devices, making it easier to stay updated with the latest tech.

Straight Talk has also introduced an affordable home internet option for customers on these plans, available at $35 per month. These perks are complemented by existing benefits such as a Walmart Plus membership and 100GB of cloud storage for Gold and Platinum plan subscribers. The Platinum plan also includes device protection, offering peace of mind for customers concerned about unexpected mishaps.

David Kim, SVP and CRO of Verizon Value, highlighted the customer-centric approach behind these changes: “Our goal is to provide unparalleled value and connectivity to our customers, ensuring they have the best possible experience with Straight Talk. These new plans are a testament to our commitment to meeting our customers where they are and exceeding their expectations.”

For pricing, the Unlimited Gold plan starts at $50 per month with autopay, while the Unlimited Platinum plan is available for $60 per month per line. Existing users on these plans will receive the updates automatically, while customers on other tiers, like Bronze and Silver, can upgrade to access these features. For new customers, the refreshed offerings are accessible via the Straight Talk website or Walmart stores.

