Your LCD Steam Deck may not be as repairable anymore as spare parts dry out

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR The iFixit website no longer has the Steam Deck LCD battery, screen, or SSD replacement parts in stock.

According to an iFixit representative, Valve has stopped producing repair parts for the Steam Deck LCD.

The Steam Deck OLED seems to be unaffected right now.

Valve’s Steam Deck was one of the first pieces of hardware from the company that truly hit it off. The $399 console let users play games on the go and was considered by many to be an excellent alternative to the Nintendo Switch. The company also assured users that the console would be easy to repair and partnered with iFixit to sell OEM replacement parts for it. That was all great, but it seems to be coming to an end.

According to a screenshot of an email shared on Reddit, iFixit has stopped stocking batteries for the original Steam Deck with an LCD. iFixit’s email also stated that it’s unlikely to continue receiving OEM batteries for the LCD Steam Deck and is instead looking at aftermarket options.

An iFixit representative also responded to the post, clarifying that Valve has started to sunset parts for the LCD Steam Deck, which is why iFixit doesn’t have them in stock. Users on Reddit are understandably upset about this, especially since Valve seemingly decided to quietly stop producing OEM replacement parts for the console.

It seems a few other LCD Steam Deck replacement parts are also out of stock, including the LCD screen and the SSD. However, action buttons and thumbsticks are still available from the iFixit website. Meanwhile, the Steam Deck OLED appears unaffected, and replacement batteries for the OLED variant remain available.

It’s worth noting that iFixit has said it’s looking into aftermarket replacement parts for the Steam Deck LCD. Hopefully, it will be able to find suitable ones so that users can purchase reliable aftermarket replacement parts for their consoles.

We have reached out to Valve via their press contact form and will update this story when we hear back.

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