States push back on classroom distractions with smartphone bans

TL;DR Teachers are increasingly worried that smartphones are becoming major distractions for students and leading to issues such as compulsive social media use and cyberbullying.

In response to these concerns, several states have passed laws this year to restrict phone use in schools, with some schools implementing outright bans.

While the bans aim to protect students, not all parents are supportive, particularly those who are used to contacting their children during the school day.

Students using smartphones in schools is nothing new, but a majority of teachers are concerned that these devices are becoming too much of a distraction. While one part of the problem is that kids are compulsively checking social media platforms during their classes, there’s a more sinister issue at play: the potential misuse of these devices to bully others, share videos of physical attacks, and sexually exploit other minors.

According to The New York Times, several states are now attempting to crack down on smartphone usage within school premises as a result. This year alone, something to the tune of eight states have already passed laws or adopted rules to restrict phone use. Independently, some schools are also banning phones outright, and this move seems to be working. Teachers have revealed that these handset restrictions have improved students’ focus and ability to work in groups. Some schools also report that bullying and school fights have decreased ever since they implemented rules regarding phone usage.

While restrictions of this nature have seen some early success, the fact is that the problem is far more deeply rooted. Banning phones addresses only a part of the issue, as students still have access to other digital devices, like laptops, which are often permitted in classrooms. While the core purpose of these devices is to enable quicker note-taking and facilitate learning, the reality is that students can use their personal laptops and tablets to access video games or social media platforms just as easily.

The outlet mentions that Bark, a risk-monitoring service that scans school-administered Microsoft and Google accounts, detected over 8.5 million instances of cyberbullying on Google Docs and more than half a million on Microsoft Teams. More stringent rules regarding students’s access to digital devices and platforms are required to effectively address this issue.

While school bans on smartphones first started in Florida, many states have followed suit and are passing similar laws this year. In response, schools are taking action and have begun alerting families about these new rules. Students are also being asked to leave phones in their lockers or lockable bags during the school day. Although these regulations have been put into effect to protect the interests of children, not all parents are on board with the changes.

Some parents, especially those who are used to texting or calling their children during school hours, have objected to blanket bans. While a majority of parents agree that students shouldn’t be able to use smartphones during class, over half of the parents surveyed by the National Parents Union believe there’s no harm in letting students access their phones during recess or lunch.

What do you think? Should students have limited access to their smartphones or are outright bans the answer? Let us know below.

