Starlink could bring free satellite SOS to everyone, everywhere

TL;DR SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has claimed that the company will provide free access to emergency services via satellites.

The billionaire added that this offer would apply to smartphone users globally, subject to government approval.

This comes after both Apple and Google brought satellite-based emergency functionality to their phones.

Apple has offered satellite-based Emergency SOS tech via its iPhones for a few years now, and the Pixel 9 phones are the first Android phones outside China to offer this capability. Now, it sounds like SpaceX could step up in this regard.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk claimed that the company’s Starlink satellites will provide free access to emergency services on smartphones. The billionaire also asserted that this will apply globally, albeit subject to approval by national governments.

Musk’s statement came in response to news that Starlink satellites are able to provide wireless emergency alerts to smartphone users. This development is part of SpaceX and T-Mobile testing a satellite-based network. The two companies announced a partnership back in 2022 that would see SpaceX satellites used to improve cellular coverage on regular smartphones, including text messaging capabilities.

This would be a big deal if it actually works out. However, we’re still skeptical of full-blown global availability anytime soon. After all, Apple’s Emergency SOS feature is officially available in 16 countries while Google’s option is only available in the US. SpaceX certainly has a huge footprint, but regulatory approval is a significant challenge.

Nevertheless, T-Mobile and SpaceX noted in their initial announcement that the “vast majority” of smartphones will be compatible with this satellite-based network. So, you might not need a new phone to access emergency services via Starlink.

