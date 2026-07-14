The best app for Linux handhelds is now on Android

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A developer has released Starboard for Android, which is an unofficial port of the PortMaster app for Linux handhelds.

Starboard gives you access to hundreds of ported Linux games, including Diablo, Doom, Balatro, and more.

The app is free to download from GitHub or via Obtainium.

One of the best reasons to get a Linux handheld is the PortMaster app. This is a repository of games that have been ported to Linux, giving you quick access to a large library of titles. Fortunately, you can now run PortMaster on Android thanks to this unofficial app.

The Starboard app was released on GitHub last month, and it’s an unofficial PortMaster client for Android. This allows you to easily install and play a wide variety of games that were ported to Linux by the community. Starboard runs these games via a Debian-based Linux runtime on Android.

Games are generally divided into two categories, namely “ready to run” and “setup required.” The former category means you can install the game and immediately start playing, while the latter typically refers to ports that require the original game files. Examples of “ready to run” games include 2048, Celeste, Spelunky, shareware versions of games like Doom and Diablo, and Super Crate Box. Examples of games that require setup include Balatro, Undertale, Half Life, Fallout 2, Doom 3, and Morrowind.

Starboard’s compatibility list notes that just under 30% of PortMaster games play great or are merely playable, although 63% of the library hasn’t been tested yet. So there’s a chance that your desired games might not run at all. Thankfully, the app follows in GameNative‘s footsteps by offering a community-driven review system. This lets you rate a game based on whether it runs, the controls, graphics, and more. This feature also lists the reviewer’s device model, giving you a better idea of whether a game will work before you install it on your own device.

What’s it like to actually use Starboard? I’ve spent the past two weeks playing games via Starboard on my Retroid Pocket G2 handheld, and it’s been a very intuitive experience for the most part. Games are divided into the aforementioned two categories, while there’s also a “plays great on Starboard” section and a few other sections to discover new games. Otherwise, it’s a simple case of hitting the giant “install” button in a game’s listing, with the title then appearing in the “Your Games” section at the top of the app. You will need to copy game files over to the appropriate directory if you’re installing a game that requires setup.

Many games ran well enough, although there were a few titles I tried that had severe issues (e.g. not showing graphics). Starboard also offers a few extra settings, namely an experimental GPU acceleration toggle and the ability to download known-good settings. So there are a couple of tools at your disposal if you want to troubleshoot a specific game. You can also choose to install games to your microSD card if you don’t have a ton of internal storage, although this seems to be an all-or-nothing affair.

Otherwise, I found myself spending a ton of time playing Tetris clone Apotris before bed. I’ve also been playing some nKaruga (an Ikaruga clone) and Doom. Thankfully, the controls for many games mapped well to the handheld controls. Furthermore, Starboard also offers a virtual gamepad if you’re playing this on a phone or tablet without a connected controller. There’s also a side menu so you can easily view controls, exit a game, and access performance metrics.

You can download Starboard via GitHub or Obtainium (via the official website). Either way, this is definitely worth a download if you’ve got an Android handheld. And it supports phones too if you’re a curious mobile gamer looking for a large repository of free titles.

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