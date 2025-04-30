Using Spotify with a VPN? Here’s what the company actually says about it

Millions worldwide use Spotify , and some of us inevitably end up using the app with a VPN. However, there has been plenty of confusion around using Spotify with a VPN, with many users fearmongering that using a VPN could lead to a ban from the service. Reddit user ezpc430 asked Spotify’s support staff about the company’s stance on VPNs, but received the wrong advice that doing so would get them banned. We contacted Spotify to clear the air on VPNs, and users can breathe a sigh of relief: Using Spotify with a VPN will not get you banned.

The Reddit thread above cites customer support agents and mentions that using Spotify with a VPN will result in a ban from the service. This is incorrect, and a Spotify spokesperson has clarified the company’s stance to us with the following statement:

This information is incorrect, and we’ve reached out to the user to clarify. Using a VPN may affect Spotify’s performance, but it does not result in a ban from the service. We appreciate the community for bringing this to our attention and have updated the relevant teams to ensure that users are accurately informed.

As the statement clarifies, using a VPN does not result in a ban from accessing Spotify. However, as Spotify moderators have explained in previous community posts, the service doesn’t officially support VPN. Since VPN allows users to change their location, this can impact the licensing agreements and song copyrights the service has in place, as these can differ across countries. So, if you plan to use a VPN with Spotify, you can expect bugs and issues. Ideally, Spotify recommends you switch off the VPN or allowlist the service for a smooth experience.

Do you use Spotify with a VPN? Have you noticed any issues with the app when doing so? Let us know your experience in the comments below!