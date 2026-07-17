Spotify could be about to fix one long-standing security omission

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Our APK teardown of the Spotify app contains signs that passkey login support is in development.

The app includes an internal setting for passkey authentication and code for registering one.

Spotify currently supports several login methods, but passkeys are not yet available.

Passkeys are becoming a common alternative to passwords, letting you sign in with your fingerprint, face scan, or device screen lock instead. Many consider them both easier and more secure than other login methods, which is why they are being adopted so widely. Given Spotify’s size, it’s a little surprising that the streaming service still doesn’t support them, but that may finally be about to change.

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Spotify currently lets you log in using an email address, phone number, Apple ID, Google account, or Facebook account. None of those options provides users with a native Spotify passkey login, although our latest look inside the Android app suggests it is now working on one.

Behind the scenes, we found an internal setting to enable passkey authentication. On top of that, we found code that appears designed to begin registering a passkey with a Spotify account, which is a fairly direct sign that Spotify is preparing to let users create one.

The functionality isn’t available in the app yet, so we can’t confirm what the setup process will look like or when Spotify might roll it out. It could eventually give users a quicker way to sign in without typing a password, while also making accounts harder to compromise through phishing.

Spotify was recently named alongside Netflix and Instagram as one of the largest services that still doesn’t offer passkeys. TechCrunch also said it had contacted Spotify for comment, although its report didn’t state whether the company had responded. If Spotify wasn’t keen to talk about the subject, we could speculate that this clue about what it’s building could be the reason.

None of this guarantees that the feature will reach the public, as Spotify could change or abandon its plans before passkey support becomes available. We’ll keep an eye out for other clues or some kind of rollout.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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