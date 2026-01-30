New Spotify update puts song lyrics exactly where you want them

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is rolling out a change that displays lyrics line-by-line directly on the Now Playing screen.

A toggle in the three-dot menu allows users to disable the new player lyrics if they prefer the classic view.

The Spotify beta app is also testing the ability to resize lyrics text within the dedicated Lyrics preview pane.

Spotify has had a solid start this year. While the company did raise prices, it has also introduced new features, such as Prompted Playlists, and has been spotted working on new features like Page Match for audiobooks and editable usernames (finally!). The changes don’t stop here: users have noticed that song lyrics now appear more prominently in the main Spotify player interface.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Several Reddit users (1, 2) have noticed that lyrics now appear directly on the Now Playing screen, one line at a time, synchronized to the song.

Here’s a preview of the lyrics in action on the Now Playing screen, as we can see on our phone:

The lyrics on the Now Playing screen are in addition to the Lyrics preview under the pane, where you can see more of the song instead of just the current verse.

If you’d rather stick to the Lyrics preview, you can toggle off the lyrics on the Now Playing screen with the option present in the three-dot menu.

There’s reason to stick to the Lyrics preview, as Reddit user bluetooth_art reports that lyrics text can be resized in the Spotify beta app:

Lyrics on the Now Playing screen appear to be a server-side change, so you’ll have to hold tight and cross your fingers that Spotify rolls it out to you soon, though you should ensure that your app is up to date.

Meanwhile, the ability to resize lyrics in the Lyrics preview is available in the Spotify beta app on Android, and we’ll have to wait for the feature to graduate to the stable release.

Follow