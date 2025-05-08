Spotify just dropped meaningful new features for both Premium and free users

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify has rolled out new features for both Premium and free users.

Premium users get a revamped Queue, a more powerful Hide button, and a new 30-day Snooze feature.

Meanwhile, the Spotify app now surfaces new “Add,” “Sort,” and “Edit” tools at the top of playlists.

There’s also a new Create button for quick access to several features.

Spotify has just rolled out a series of meaningful updates aimed at giving users, both Premium and free, greater control over their listening experience. These updates, some of which are still experimental, enhance playlist management, track selection, and social collaboration.

What’s new for Spotify Premium users? Spotify Premium subscribers are getting several upgraded tools, starting with a revamped Queue. Located via the three lines at the bottom of the Now Playing screen, the updated Queue now includes new controls like Shuffle, Smart Shuffle (which suggests personalized tracks), Repeat, and Sleep Timer. Spotify will also show you suggested songs after your queued tracks, helping you decide what to listen to next. If you’d rather not see these suggestions, you have the option of disabling them by turning off Autoplay and Smart Shuffle.

Another enhancement for Premium users is a more powerful Hide button. Tapping it now removes a song from that playlist across all your devices. If you’d prefer a temporary break from a track, Spotify is also testing a new “30-day Snooze” feature. This experimental option removes the song from your recommendations for a month and may roll out to all users in the future.

New features for all Spotify users In addition to Premium-specific updates, Spotify is introducing broader improvements across its app. All users will now see new “Add,” “Sort,” and “Edit” tools at the top of their playlists. These tools make it easier to customize tracklists, change playlist titles, design custom cover art, and reorder songs to your liking.

In selected countries, including the US, you can now turn your Liked Songs into a playlist. Simply filter them by genre and tap “Turn into playlist.”

The mobile app is also getting a new Create button (+) in the bottom-right corner. This gives all users quick access to playlist creation, collaboration features, and Spotify’s social listening tool, Blend. Premium subscribers get bonus features here, including direct access to Jam for real-time group listening and AI Playlist, which builds playlists with the help of AI.

Lastly, Spotify has slightly reorganized its navigation. Your Library now appears as the third tab at the bottom of the screen.