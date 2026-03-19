No more ghosting: Spotify may soon let you see if your friends actually played the songs you shared

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is working on “Played Receipts” and “Saved Receipts” for its in-app Messages feature.

These would allow users to see when a shared song or podcast episode has been played or saved.

Users will be able to turn these receipts off to maintain privacy across all their chats.

Spotify rolled out the Messages feature in August last year, giving users a dedicated space within the app to share songs, podcasts, and audiobooks with friends and family. The company built up on it with Listening Activity and Request to Jam this year. There’s more to come for Messages, as we’ve now spotted the music equivalent of Read Receipts in development within the Spotify app.

Spotify v9.1.34.1586 includes strings for features called “Saved Receipts” and “Played Receipts.” Starting off, here’s what the app says about Saved Receipts:

Code Copy Text <string name="campfire_setting_saved_receipts_title">Saved receipts</string> <string name="campfire_setting_saved_receipts_subtitle">"People can see when you've saved a song or episode they sent you."</string>

In the above strings, “campfire” is the codename for Spotify’s Messages feature. As the string implies, Saved Receipts will allow others to see when you’ve saved a song or episode they sent to you in a message conversation within Spotify.

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Here’s what the app says about Played Receipts:

Code Copy Text <string name="campfire_setting_played_receipts_title">Played receipts</string> <string name="campfire_setting_played_receipts_subtitle">"People can see when you've played a song or episode they sent you."</string>

Similar to Saved Receipts, Played Receipts will let others see when you’ve played a song or episode they sent you on Spotify.

Much like the usual Read Receipts we’re used to on popular messaging apps, users can turn off Saved Receipts and Played Receipts:

Code Copy Text <string name="campfire_setting_played_receipts_dialog_confirm">Turn off</string> <string name="campfire_setting_played_receipts_dialog_message">Turning them off will remove them from all of your chats.</string> <string name="campfire_setting_saved_receipts_dialog_confirm">Turn off</string> <string name="campfire_setting_saved_receipts_dialog_message">Turning them off will remove them from all of your chats.</string>

Expectedly, turning off Saved Receipts or Played Receipts will disable the feature in your conversations, so you can’t see their saved or played activity, and they can’t see yours.

Spotify has previously been spotted working on custom emoji reactions in Messages. We’ve also spotted the service working to bring playlist folders to the mobile app. None of these features are currently live in the app, and we’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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