You don't have to leave your game to change Spotify music on OnePlus phones

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify now offers an in-game overlay tool for OnePlus and OPPO phones.

This tool gives you greater control over music playback without having to leave your game.

OnePlus founder Pete Lau notes that this feature is restricted to “select markets,” though.

It’s not uncommon for people to listen to music while they’re playing games on their Android phones. However, your options were limited if you wanted to change up the tunes without leaving a game. Now, OnePlus and OPPO have revealed a solution in conjunction with Spotify.

OnePlus founder and OPPO chief product officer Pete Lau revealed on Twitter that Spotify now offers an in-game overlay tool for OPPO and OnePlus phones in “select markets.”

According to a screenshot posted by Lau (seen above), the overlay offers three pages of playlists for your convenience. Lau’s screenshot shows a “recently played” page of playlists, while a follower’s screenshot reveals a page of “recommended” playlists, too. That’s a major improvement over the basic media player widget in the notification shade, which only offers “previous” and “next” track controls.

Either way, we hope this feature eventually comes to phones from other brands as it’s a very convenient addition. We also hope rival music streaming services like YouTube Music offer this functionality down the line.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments