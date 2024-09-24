Now's your chance to try out Spotify's AI-generated playlists

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is rolling out its new AI Playlist feature to more markets, including the US.

Following the initial launch in Australia and the UK, this expansion also includes Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.

The feature is still in beta and is only available to Spotify Premium users.

AI is such a natural fit for generating playlists that it was only a matter of time before the music streaming giants introduced the option. Spotify launched its new AI Playlist feature back in April, but it was only available to Premium users in Australia and the UK at the time. The feature is now being expanded to four more countries, including the US.

Announcing the broader rollout in a press release on Tuesday morning, Spotify confirmed that AI Playlist will also now be available to Premium users in Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand. It remains in a beta development phase and is available for both iOS and Android users.

AI Playlist helps you find songs to listen to based on simple prompts. For example, you could ask it for “chill tunes for a rainy day” or “energetic tracks for a workout,” and AI Playlist will generate a mix of songs that match what you’re looking for. The more specific you are with your prompt, the better the playlist it can create. You can even tweak and refine the playlist by giving it additional prompts, like telling it to use more of a certain genre or to omit a particular artist.

To try the feature, Spotify users can open the mobile app, navigate to Your Library, and select the + button at the top-right corner. From there, choose AI Playlist and either select a suggested prompt or type in your own. Once the playlist is generated, you can manage it by previewing tracks, deleting songs, or refining it with additional prompts. The playlist is then saved automatically in Your Library.

Spotify has yet to share further details on when AI Playlist will be rolled out to other countries, and the timing is likely to depend on how this latest expansion goes. Have you tried it yet? Let us know in the comments about your experience.

