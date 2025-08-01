Spotify listened and is finally letting you disable this controversial feature

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify’s “Create” button can now be removed from the bottom navigation bar.

You’ll need to head to Settings to find the option to toggle the button on or off.

The new setting is device-specific, so you’ll need to change it on all of your devices.

Not all that long ago, Spotify introduced a “Create” button to the bottom navigation bar. While the intention was to make it easier for users to create different types of playlists, a majority of users found the feature to be annoying. Last month, Android Authority found evidence that the streamer planned to make the button optional. The company has now followed through and added a new setting to the app.

Users are starting to see a new option to hide the Create button in Spotify. We can also confirm that the option to disable the button is appearing on our devices as well. In a response to a community post on July 31, the company confirmed that it had implemented the suggestion to remove the button.

Since the option is on by default, you’ll need to find the setting and turn it off. Spotify explains exactly how to access this setting on its support page. The process is fairly simple: just tap on your profile picture, tap on Settings and privacy, find Content and display, and toggle Create button on or off.

Spotify notes that this setting is device-specific, meaning your choice won’t sync to other devices. So you’ll need to turn the button off on all of your devices individually. Once it’s off, the bottom navigation bar should revert back to the three-button layout you’re familiar with. This update has rolled out for both Android and iOS users.

