Spotify's much hated 'Create' button could soon go away, if you want it to (APK teardown)

TL;DR Spotify introduced a “Create” button in its app’s bottom navigation, but the move sparked widespread user backlash.

Code within the latest app release suggests the company is listening to user feedback, as it could soon give users an option to hide the Create button.

This opt-out toggle is not yet live, nor has Spotify officially confirmed it.

Old habits die hard, and Spotify is learning this the hard way. The service introduced the “Create” button on its homepage’s bottom navigation bar in good faith, making it easier for users to create different types of playlists. While a few people like the Create button, almost everyone else hates it. Users have been very vocal about how the Create button messes up their muscle memory, and it seems Spotify has taken note of the feedback as it works on making the Create button optional on the homepage navigation bar.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Spotify v9.0.58.206 includes strings that suggest the app could make the contentious Create button optional:

Code Copy Text <string name="settings_item_create_button_description">The Create button will appear in your navigation bar.</string> <string name="settings_item_create_button_title">Create button</string>

Currently, users on the latest Spotify update have the new Create button enabled by default, and no setting is available to remove it. The strings above suggest that users could get a toggle that will bring the Create button to their navigation bar when enabled and remove it when disabled. Once removed, users who hate the button will presumably return to their beloved three-button Home-Search-Your Library navigation bar.

The option to remove the Create button isn’t live yet in Spotify, nor has the company announced that this change is coming. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

