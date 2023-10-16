Spotify on iOS causing problems for weeks? You're not alone

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Spotify seems to be misbehaving for iOS users since quite a while. Reports about the app’s performance issues have been pouring in on the company’s community forum for weeks. Spotify has also officially acknowledged the problem, but there’s no word about when a fix will roll out.

The music streaming platform notes that it has received several complaints from iOS users about Spotify crashing and playback stopping mid-song. Two weeks ago, the company noted that the problem affects versions 8.8.72.623 and higher of the Spotify iOS app and that it’s being investigated.

Spotify has since rolled out three new updates to its iOS app, with the current version bearing number 8.8.78. All these recent updates have come bearing general improvements, so it looks like the platform is trying to resolve the issue but hasn’t identified it yet.

iOS users still seem to be experiencing crashes and random playback disturbances. Many comments on the community thread about the problem are from a few hours ago, while some of them even date back a few months.

“Spotify has updated 4 or 5 times in the last couple of weeks, and nothing has fixed this issue,” wrote an exasperated user who uses the app to play music at a bar.

“I’m also a paying customer, and even after months, the problem is not solved,” wrote another Spotify user.

One user observed that Spotify for iOS stops playing or crashes when downloading a playlist while listening to it. The user noted that the issue is reproducible and happens across multiple iOS devices. Another listener said that their Spotify iOS app keeps crashing when they try to play the previous track or change tracks in quick succession.

Interestingly, many of these complaints come from people using older iPhones like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Some iPad and iPod Touch users are also complaining about the crashes.

Are you experiencing problems with Spotify on your iOS device? 22 votes Yes, constant crashes. 9 % Yes, music stops playing randomly. 32 % Yes, something else. 5 % No, my Spotify iOS app is running smoothly. 55 %

We’ll reach out to Spotify about the problem and update this article if and when we hear from the company. Meanwhile, the latest status update about the problem reads as follows: We’ve passed your info on to the relevant team, who are currently looking into it. If you’re experiencing this issue, make sure to click leave your vote and subscribe to the thread to be notified of any developments. Thanks! We’ll keep you posted and let you know as soon as we have any updates on this.

