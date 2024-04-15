Spigen Thin Fit Samsung Galaxy S24 case review: Should you buy it?

Spigen Thin Fit for Galaxy S24 The Spigen Thin Fit is a great hybrid thin case with solid protection and a nice grippy texture. It's not the most protective, but it's an unbeatable value.

Spigen Thin Fit review: At a glance What is it? The Spigen Thin Fit is the thinnest and lightest case the company makes. The review product was purchased by Android Authority.

The Spigen Thin Fit is the thinnest and lightest case the company makes. The review product was purchased by Android Authority. What is the price? The Spigen Thin Fit retails for $30 MSRP, but with sales, it typically costs closer to $15-17.

The Spigen Thin Fit retails for $30 MSRP, but with sales, it typically costs closer to $15-17. Where can you buy it? You can buy the Thin Fit on Amazon or the official Spigen website.

You can buy the Thin Fit on Amazon or the official Spigen website. Is it worth it? The Spigen Thin Fit isn't the cheapest or the thinnest, but it hits a nice middle ground between protection and comfort that makes it a great value.

Should you buy the Spigen Thin Fit for the Galaxy S24 series?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

As far as thin cases go, there are a lot of options to choose from when shopping for a Galaxy S24 series case. One of my favorites is the Spigen Thin Fit, which is thin enough to keep things slim and light, but not so thin that it doesn’t add any protection at all.

The reason for that is the build. You can’t tell by looking at it, but it’s actually a hybrid case. The back is made of a stiff polycarbonate material, which keeps the bulk down while still providing solid drop protection. The sides are made of a flexible TPU, which makes it easy to slip on or off of your device.

The Thin Fit is light and affordable, but the color options are limited.

While there aren’t any grippy textures or ridges to add grip, I found that the PC material on the back added just enough grip to make it comfortable to hold. It’s not as soft as a silicone case, but it’s also less rubbery, which makes it easier to slip into a pocket. The matte finish also prevents more fingerprints and smudges from blemishing the back of the case.

The buttons on the side are raised and easy to find, although they’re not completely closed. There’s a small gap on either side of the button, which means some lint or debris from your pocket might slip its way in there.

In terms of drop protection, the Spigen Thin Fit isn’t anything special. It does have Spigen’s Air Cushion technology, which is essentially just a small air pocket in the corner of each device. If your Galaxy S24 happens to land directly on the corner, this may slightly mitigate the damage. There are also raised lips around the screen and camera lenses, but overall it doesn’t provide much more than basic protection.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

It’s hard to find too many faults with a case this simple, but one thing the Thin Fit lacks is color. While most silicone cases are offered in a wide spectrum of colors, the version for the Galaxy S24 only comes in black and dark green. Many other devices are limited to just matte black, so if you’re looking for color, you’ll need to go elsewhere.

Still, it’s super affordable and will get the job done if you don’t need heavy-duty protection. It’s one of the cheapest Spigen cases you can buy, and it’s much better quality than any of the no-name brands you find on Amazon or other retailers.

Spigen Thin Fit for Galaxy S24 Spigen Thin Fit for Galaxy S24 Grippy texture • Thin and light • Very affordable MSRP: $29.99 Thin, simple, effective. The Spigen Thin Fit is the thinnest and lightest case the company makes. It hits a nice middle ground between protection and comfort that makes it a great value. See price at Amazon Save $13.00

What are the best Spigen Thin Fit alternatives?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

As mentioned above, there are plenty of other simple thin cases on the market. None of them are identical to the Spigen Thin Fit, but they may better fit your needs. Spigen Liquid Air ($17.99 at Amazon): Another case from Spigen, the Liquid Air is still thin and light, but with a fully TPU build. That makes it slightly thicker, but the real selling point is the raised texture on the back, which adds much-needed visual interest.

($17.99 at Amazon): Another case from Spigen, the Liquid Air is still thin and light, but with a fully TPU build. That makes it slightly thicker, but the real selling point is the raised texture on the back, which adds much-needed visual interest. Spigen Rugged Armor ($16.99 at Amazon): Despite the name, the Rugged Armor is still a relatively thin case, with the only rugged element being slightly thicker bumpers in the corners. If you’re worried that the Thin Fit is too thin but don’t want the bulk of a truly rugged case, the Rugged Armor is a good alternative.

($16.99 at Amazon): Despite the name, the Rugged Armor is still a relatively thin case, with the only rugged element being slightly thicker bumpers in the corners. If you’re worried that the Thin Fit is too thin but don’t want the bulk of a truly rugged case, the Rugged Armor is a good alternative. TORRAS Magnetic Guardian ($25.99 at Amazon): On the other end of the spectrum is the TORRAS Magnetic Guardian, which is thicker but has an added MagSafe array in the back. It’s a bit more expensive, but if you want to use wireless chargers it’s worth the investment.

Comments