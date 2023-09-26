This code drops 20% off Spigen's new iPhone 15 cases

Spigen launched its new range of iPhone 15 cases today, with hot new covers available for both the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. To celebrate, you’re getting the chance to save 20% on the already affordable retail price by using the promo code helloagain20.

You won’t see the promo code on the Amazon landing pages for the Spigen Magnetic Classic C1 iPhone 15 cases, but you can input it at checkout to drop the price of your chosen model from $29.99 down to $23.99. We’ve tested it out, and it works a dream.

The Spigen Magnetic Classic C1 MagFit case offers a blend of durability and nostalgic design. Crafted from a two-piece PC and TPU construction, the case is fortified with impact foam for enhanced durability. It features a retro translucent design that takes inspiration from the iconic Apple iMac G3 and boasts military-grade drop protection through its Extreme Protection Tech. It’s fully compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe accessories, with Bondi Blue, Graphite, and Ruby red colorways available.

Use the widgets above to learn more about the Spigen iPhone 15 case deals, and don’t forget to use the promo code helloagain20 at checkout.

Comments