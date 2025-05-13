Catch a record price drop on the Spigen GaN III 140W USB-C wall charger

Spigen is one of the top names in the mobile charger industry, so we love to see big discounts on its top wall chargers. If you’re in the market for more USB-C charging outlets without sacrificing speed, this deal will be right up your street. The name might be a mouthful, but the 140W Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN III 1402 USB-C wall charger is down to just $29.99 on Amazon right now — way cheaper than ever before. Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN III 1402 140W USB-C Wall Charger for $29.99 ($25 off)

Amazon lists the typical price of this versatile dual-port charger as $54.99, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. It originally retailed for $100, and was that price around this time last year. It’s also that much on Spigen’s own site. Furthermore, it was selling for $80 as recently as this weekend on Amazon and has never dropped below the $45 region, according to our tracker.

As such, it might not be the most glamorous purchase you’ll make all year, but it could be the best value.

The Spigen ArcStation Pro 1402 packs 140W of total power into a compact body, thanks to advanced GaN and 3D PCB tech. With two USB-C ports, it can charge two MacBooks simultaneously or split power between devices. Features like Intelligent Power Diffusion and QuantumBoost optimize charging speeds across a wide range of gear, from iPhones and iPads to Galaxy phones and laptops. Built-in safety systems keep temps lower than standard chargers, and it’s compatible with everything from the Vision Pro to the Steam Deck.

