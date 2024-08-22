Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Here's a neat trick to speed up your migration to the Google Pixel 9

Data migration via simultaneous wired/wireless connections should deliver a significant speed boost.
By

Published on4 hours ago

TL;DR
  • You can simultaneously use Wi-Fi and a cable to speed up data transfers from your old phone to the Pixel 9 range.
  • The option also comes after we first discovered evidence for it back in May.
  • This feature joins the new ability to restore data from an old phone at any time.

One of the most annoying things about getting a new Android phone has traditionally been transferring data from an old device. This can take a long time, but it turns out the Pixel 9 phones speed things up with a nifty approach.

Analyst Max Weinbach noted on X that you can simultaneously use Wi-Fi and a cable when transferring data from an old phone to the Pixel 9 series. He also observed that you can plug in the cable “at any point” and the phones will take advantage of the wired connection.

Max Weinbach X Pixel 9 wired and wireless transfer
Twitter/Max Weinbach

This is good news as it should deliver a significant speed boost on paper for data migration. This is also an improvement over the previous method of using a wired connection, which required you to first tap the image on the “copy apps and data” screen five times.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard Google was working on simultaneous wired/wireless data migration, either. We first discovered evidence of this feature via an APK teardown in May, so this has clearly been in the works for a while.

This isn’t the only data migration improvement available on the Pixel 9 series. You can now choose to restore data from your old phone to the Pixel 9 series at any time. By contrast, previous Pixels only let you restore data during the initial setup process.

See price at Amazon
Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9
Most affordable Pixel 9
Seven years of updates
Refreshed design
Pre-order
Pre-order
Pre-order
See price at Amazon
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel 9 Pro
All Pro, reasonable size
High-quality display
Seven years of software support
Pre-order
Pre-order
Pre-order
See price at Amazon
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
The best specs in the Pixel 9 series
Gorgeous display
Seven years of software updates
Pre-order
Pre-order
Pre-order
See price at Amazon
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Improved design
8-inch folding display
Seven years of software updates
Pre-order
Pre-order
Pre-order
Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like
    News
    GoogleGoogle PixelGoogle Pixel 9