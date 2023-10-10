The Soundcore Liberty 4 are just $89.99 in this rare Prime Day deal

SoundGuys

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds offer a nice package for those seeking quality audio and versatile features. They come equipped with active noise cancelation (ANC) that includes adaptive and manual modes, allowing users to fine-tune their listening experience. They also feature Bluetooth 5.3 and support LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs for optimal sound quality across different devices. The Soundcore app offers a Fit Test, 22 EQ presets, and an eight-band equalizer. Battery life provides nearly 10 hours of playtime with ANC on, and the case adds approximately 50 more hours. The IPX4 rating of the wireless earbuds also means they can handle some sweat and light rain.

