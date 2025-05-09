Sony Xperia 1 VII leaks big time ahead of launch event

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak has revealed images of the Xperia 1 VII and marketing material.

The display will use Bravia technology and has a special Sunlight mode to keep everything visible in direct daylight.

The marketing materials boast that the phone has a two-day battery life with its 5,000mAh battery.

Earlier this week, Sony revealed that it plans on launching the next entry into the Xperia 1 series on May 13. While the company shared minor details about the Xperia 1 VII in this announcement, like the cameras being powered by “Alpha” technology, this information isn’t enough to satisfy our curiosity. Thankfully, a new leak has arrived right on time to give us a little more to chew on until launch.

Previous leaks have told us to expect three colorways for the Xperia 1 VII: purple, green, and black. The folks over at Android Headlines managed to get their hands on a gallery of images that show the handset in each of these colors at different angles. As a result, this may be our best look yet at the upcoming flagship.

Right away, you can tell Sony appears to be sticking with the same boxy design language it’s used for generations. We’re still getting the usual rear three-camera setup, selfie camera, and thick top and bottom bezels. Sony has also placed all of the physical buttons on the right side of the device. This collection of buttons includes the power/lock key that doubles as a fingerprint sensor, the up and down volume buttons, and the camera shutter.

Sitting next to the cameras, you’ll see ZEISS T* is back. This is a coating that helps to reduce glare. It’s also mentioned that Sony isn’t moving away from headphone jacks quite yet, as there is one located at the top of the phone.

That’s about all that can be gleaned from just these images. However, the outlet also secured some marketing material that offers some additional information.

Starting with the display, it looks like it will use BRAVIA technology to improve optimal brightness and colors. The Xperia 1 VI also uses color reproduction tech from BRAVIA. It’s possible Sony could be using the same FHD+ OLED screen as it did last year. This display also has a special Sunlight mode so you can continue seeing everything on the screen even in direct sunlight.

Elsewhere, the battery is said to have a 5,000mAh capacity, which Sony claims is capable of lasting two days. The previous entry also featured a 5,000mAh battery. Considering battery life was pretty good on the 2024 model, it seems you won’t have to worry too much about running out of juice.

A few other notable details include four Android OS updates and six years of security patches, autoframing and Lock Focus features for the camera, full-stage stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio support, Hi-Res Audio Wireless support, LDAC support, and DSEE support.

There’s still more we need to know about Sony’s flagship phone, like if it will come to the US this year. But this information should hold us over until the launch a few days from now.

