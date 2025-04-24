Sony Xperia 1 VII photos reveals that purple is making a comeback

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

TL;DR Live photos of the Xperia 1 VII have appeared on the Taiwanese certification website NCC.

The images appear to match previous renders.

Sony’s flagship may only feature one Exmor-T sensor in the rear.

The Sony Xperia 1 VII will be Sony’s next flagship phone, succeeding the Xperia 1 VI. We’ve heard a rumor about the cameras and recently saw renders, but not much is known about this handset yet. The latest information doesn’t provide any details about the specs, but it does give us our first real look at the device.

Sony’s Xperia 1 VII has been spotted on the Taiwanese certification site NCC. The listing doesn’t offer any information about the device, but it does include live photos of the Xperia 1 VII that a source has shared with Sumaho Digest.

These images show a phone that looks a lot like the renders we saw earlier this month. The finish on the sides and the back appears to mirror that of its predecessor. There are three cameras in the back and an off-center selfie camera in the front. It also appears that the headphone jack will be back for another year.

However, something interesting stands out in the close-up shots of the rear camera setup. An earlier rumor claimed that all three rear cameras could use Exmor-T sensors. But these images seem to suggest that only the main camera, located in the center, will be equipped with this sensor.

According to the outlet, the Xperia 1 VII comes with the model number XQ-FSxx. It’s said that the handset will come in purple, black, and navy green. This report also mentions that the dimensions could be 165mm x 74mm, which would make it a little longer than the 162 x 74mm Xperia 1 VI.

Although we don’t know much about the Xperia 1 VII yet, it’s expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It’s unknown if Sony will go back to having a 4K display or stick with the more conventional and brighter FHD+ panel.

