Sony rolls out Android 17 with Desktop mode, new camera tools, and more to Xperia phones

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TL;DR Sony has started rolling out Android 17 to the Xperia 1 VIII.

The update adds Desktop mode, customization options, improved screen recording, and custom camera looks.

Sony lists five Xperia phones eligible for Android 17, including the Xperia 1 VI and 1 VII.

The Sony Xperia 1 VIII has already been enjoying some of the perks of being a flagship phone, but now it’s getting its first major software upgrade. Sony is rolling out Android 17 to its latest Xperia flagship, with several Xperia-specific additions tagging along.

Sony has published its official changelog, detailing the changes within. The update, which is live in the UK and Germany, carries software version 73.1.A.2.61 and weighs about 1.2GB.

One of the biggest additions is Desktop mode, which lets you connect the Xperia 1 VIII to an external display and use multiple apps in a PC-style interface. You can now pair the phone with a keyboard and mouse for tasks such as checking email and viewing documents. Even better, Sony is also bringing Desktop mode to the Xperia 1 VII and Xperia 1 VI, giving those older flagships a substantial new capability.

Android 17 also gives Xperia owners more control over the phone’s appearance. Sony’s updated Wallpaper & style menu adds new wallpaper and clock designs, while users can now customize the shape and style of their app icons.

The Quick settings panel has also received a makeover. You can resize and rearrange tiles, while larger tiles can display short descriptions to make frequently used features easier to identify. Screen recording is also getting a useful upgrade. Android 17 lets you record the entire display or a single app, with support for capturing device and microphone audio simultaneously.

The most interesting Xperia 1 VIII-specific addition comes to the controversial AI Camera Assistant. In Photo mode, Sony now lets you save up to three custom looks and name each one.

Sony Xperia 1 VIII custom looks with AI Camera Assistant

That means you can save your preferred color tones and camera settings, then quickly switch between them depending on what you’re shooting. It’s a small addition, but one that makes sense for a phone that Sony continues to position toward photography enthusiasts and creators.

Five Xperia phones are eligible for Android 17 Sony’s official Android 17 list currently includes the following phones: Xperia 1 VIII

Xperia 1 VII

Xperia 1 VI

Xperia 10 VIII

Xperia 10 VII As usual, rollout timing and available features can vary by device and market.

For the Xperia 1 VIII, Android 17 is particularly notable because it’s the first major OS update of the four Sony has promised. The phone launched with Android 16 and is covered by four Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates, giving owners a considerably longer software runway than previous Xperia generations.

If the update hasn’t reached your Xperia 1 VIII yet, it may simply be a matter of waiting for the rollout to reach your market.

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