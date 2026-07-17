Sony Xperia 10 VIII reveals new details in FCC filing

TL;DR Sony’s Xperia 10 VIII has passed by the FCC.

The listing reveals four supported LTE bands, Wi-Fi 6 support, and the 3.5mm headphone jack will return for another year.

There appears to be no mention of 5G support.

A week ago, we spotted the Pixel 11 Pro Fold sitting in the FCC’s database. While the listing didn’t reveal much about the foldable, it did hint that the Tensor G6 could use a MediaTek modem. Now, it seems that Sony has stopped by the FCC to get the Xperia 10 VIII approved.

The Xperia 10 VIII’s FCC filing was spotted by the folks over at The Walkman Blog. Similar to the Pixel 11 Pro Fold entry, this listing doesn’t contain a ton of information about Sony’s next Xperia. However, there are a few details worth mentioning.

First and foremost, the documents reveal that the 3.5mm headphone jack will return for another year. Long live the 3.5mm headphone jack! The Xperia 10 VIII will also support four LTE bands: 4, 5, 12, and 41. It appears there is no mention of 5G support, which the outlet suggests 5G roaming may not be available in the US.

Based on the SAR photos, it looks like Sony may have moved the NFC antenna closer to the edge of the handset. There’s a mention of Bluetooth support, but the filing doesn’t specify the Bluetooth version that’s supported. The last notable detail is Wi-Fi 6 support, meaning no Wi-Fi 7.

Not much is known yet about the Xperia 10 VIII. But its appearance in the FCC’s database suggests that a launch is not far off. Sony launched the phone’s predecessor on September 12, 2025. The company will likely aim for a similar launch date this year.

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