Sony Xperia 1 VII renders leak: This could be the best phone with a headphone jack

The images show a phone that looks very similar to last year’s flagship, complete with a headphone jack.

Sony phones haven’t enjoyed much market share in the last few years, but devices like the Xperia 1 VI have delivered impressive multimedia and camera capabilities. We’re expecting the Xperia 1 VII to launch later this year, and we now have a good look at what could be the device.

Xpert Pick and long-time leaker Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer have posted apparent Sony Xperia 1 VII renders online. The images show a phone that looks very similar to the Xperia 1 VI, featuring a near-identical rear camera bump. We can also make out a periscope camera here. The renders also show fairly prominent top and bottom bezels compared to rival handsets.

A closer look at the images reveals a textured frame, which would be in line with the older phone. Otherwise, the right-hand side hosts a power button (with a fingerprint scanner), volume rocker, and camera key. Audiophiles will also be happy to see a 3.5mm port at the top, which lets you easily use wired headphones and other accessories. The toolless SIM tray returns too, allowing you to use your nail to open it. The outlet adds that the phone supports microSD cards.

As for overall dimensions, the sources report that the device measures 161.9 x 74.5 x 8.5mm (11mm at the camera housing). This would be in the same ballpark as last year’s phone.

Otherwise, there’s not much else to know about the upcoming flagship phone right now. One leak suggests that the device will get three Exmor-T camera sensors for improved image quality (as opposed to just the main camera like last year). We’re also expecting a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but last year’s phone skipped a 4K display in favor of a more conventional and brighter FHD+ panel.

