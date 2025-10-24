Last year's £1,300 Xperia 1 VI just got its penultimate Android OS update

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Sony Xperia 1 VI is now receiving the stable Android 16 update.

This is the £1,300 phone’s penultimate scheduled Android OS upgrade, despite launching last year.

Sony surprised us last month when it brought the Android 16 update to the Xperia 1 VII. Now, the company has followed up by bringing the new Android upgrade to last year’s flagship phone.

Sony Xperia 1 VI owners on the Xperia subreddit have reported the availability of the Android 16 update. This release appears to be limited to the likes of Bulgaria and Poland right now. So owners in other markets might have to wait a few days for a wider rollout.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The update weighs in at just 842MB and bears the version number 69.2.A.2.30. The changelog doesn’t reveal any specific additions or tweaks, though.

This is officially the penultimate Android version upgrade for the Xperia 1 VI. Sony’s 2024 flagship phone is only slated to receive three major Android OS upgrades, and it already received the Android 15 update last year. That means Android 17 will be its final scheduled update. This is particularly disappointing as the Xperia 1 VI launched at an eye-watering price of £1,300 (~$1,731).

This isn’t the only Sony phone to get Android 16 this week, though. The mid-tier Xperia 10 VI has also just received Android 16, with owners in France and the Netherlands reporting its availability.

Follow