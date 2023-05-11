Sony Xperia 1 V launched: The best phone with a headphone jack

TL;DR Sony has announced the Xperia 1 V smartphone.

The new phone brings a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 52MP main camera.

Expect to pay $1,399 when the phone goes on sale in July.

Sony’s Xperia phones have long earned a reputation as being the devices of choice for photographers and audiophiles. That’s in large part due to features like restrained image processing, a 3.5mm port, support for a variety of audio standards, and connectivity with the company’s Alpha cameras.

Now, the company has announced the Sony Xperia 1 V, being the company’s flagship smartphone for 2023. And it looks like the company is continuing to tick these boxes, and then some.

Cameras: Sony gets with the program

Perhaps the biggest change affects the main camera, as Sony finally decided to ditch the 12MP primary sensor in favor of an ultra-high-resolution shooter. More specifically, Sony is using a 52MP Exmor T series sensor for the main camera (f/1.9, 1.12-micron pixels), with the company saying this 1/1.35-inch sensor is actually 1.7x larger than the Xperia 1 IV‘s sensor.

Sony says this new sensor doubles low light sensitivity compared to the Xperia 1 IV’s main camera, adding that it should deliver minimal noise in dark areas of a scene.

The 52MP sensor adopts a 4.3:3 aspect ratio as opposed to a more conventional 4:3 ratio, but the phone only uses 48MP for photos and videos. Furthermore, the phone defaults to 12MP pixel-binned snaps as you’d expect. Oddly enough, Sony says you can also shoot 4:3 video with this camera.

Otherwise, Sony is retaining the Xperia 1 IV’s 12MP variable telephoto camera. This still delivers 85mm to 125mm shots (3.5x to 5.2x), so those hoping for even longer range zoom might be disappointed. The Sony Xperia 1 V also packs a 12MP ultrawide camera (f/2.2, 16mm).

The company is bringing plenty of camera-related additions here too, such as an S-Cinetone option for “cinema-like” video, a Night Shooting feature for improved low-light snaps, focus peaking in the pro apps, and Creative Look functionality (effectively different video styles). Sony is also offering an improved experience when paired with an Alpha camera, allowing you to record the camera’s output to the Xperia handset’s storage while still using the phone as an external display.

There’s also a product showcase setting for accurately focusing on a product when vlogging, as well as voice priority microphone support (using a microphone in the camera housing to capture audio from the subject you’re shooting). Sony has also finally updated the Photo Pro, Video Pro, and Cinema Pro apps with vertical UIs for portrait orientation.

Flagship features abound

The Sony Xperia 1 V wouldn’t be a flagship phone without a flagship processor, and the phone indeed sports a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The company says the processor helps to reduce power consumption by 20% when using the camera. Sony also claims that it’s increased the volume of its heat diffusion sheet by 60% compared to last year. That’s good news as the Xperia 1 IV suffered from overheating and poor sustained performance.

This chipset drives the same 6.5-inch 4K 120Hz OLED screen (21:9) seen on last year’s phone. Sony confirmed that this isn’t an LTPO panel, only capable of dropping to a minimum of 60Hz rather than 10Hz or even 1Hz seen on rival flagship phones. In any event, this is one of the few phones with a 4K screen on the market.

Other core specs include 12GB of RAM, 256GB of expandable storage (yes, it supports microSD cards up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery. Sony claims that the battery maintains 80% capacity after roughly three years of use, although the firm adds that this is equivalent to 1,180 charging cycles. By contrast, recent OPPO, realme, and OnePlus phones claim 80% battery capacity after 1,600 charging cycles.

Nevertheless, the Sony Xperia 1 V also ships with 30W wired charging (there’s no charger in the box, though) and 15W wireless charging.

The phone is pretty durable too, owing to the use of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the screen and textured rear glass cover. Furthermore, the company is offering an IP65/68 rating for some peace of mind.

Other features worth knowing include a headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, a shutter key, and sub-6GHz 5G (no mmWave here). Unfortunately, the company didn’t reveal any specific software update pledge at the time of writing. We hope the firm is offering more than the pittance that was two major OS updates and three years of security patches.

Sony Xperia 1 V price and availability

Sony’s high-end phones cost a pretty penny, and the Xperia 1 V is certainly no exception. Expect to pay $1,399 for the phone when it launches in the US in July, with the device available in Black, Khaki Green, and Platinum Silver color options. Pricing and availability details for Europe weren’t mentioned at the time.

Sony is also offering an optional case (seen above), featuring a thicker chin for a camera-like grip. You’ll also find a kickstand inside the chin, enabling you to prop the phone up in portrait or landscape orientations.

One more Xperia phone

This wasn’t the only phone announced by Sony, as the company also revealed the Xperia 10 V. This phone has plenty in common with last year’s model, such as a middling Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, an IP65/68 rating, and a 3.5mm port. Sony adds that this is the lightest 5G phone with a 5,000mAh or higher battery, coming in at 159 grams.

Otherwise, the Xperia 10 V sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED screen (Gorilla Glass Victus, 21:9, 60Hz), front-facing stereo speakers that are apparently 20% louder than the Xperia 10 IV, and a flexible triple rear camera system (48MP main with OIS, 8MP 2x telephoto, 8MP ultrawide). An 8MP camera is on tap for selfies. It’s worth noting that the phone’s processor doesn’t support 4K recording, unfortunately, so you’re stuck with 1080p quality.

Sony hasn’t issued pricing or availability details for the Xperia 10 V just yet. But last year’s model retailed for €499 (~$548) and wasn’t available in the US, so we’re expecting a similar price tag and a European release this time as well.

