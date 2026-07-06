Sony leak hints that it isn't done expanding the XM6 color palette

TL;DR Sony could be readying a new color for the WH-1000XM6.

Several import filings reveal a model with the color code “G.”

It’s believed that this new color could be green.

Not interested in getting another pair of black headphones? Well, Sony has been slowly expanding the color options for the WH-1000XM6. Just this year, the brand released a new, sandy-beige color called “Sandstone.” That may not be the only new hue Sony releases this year, as it appears the company has another one up its sleeve.

According to The Walkman Blog, Sony is working on a model of the WH-1000XM6 that has the color code “G.” This “G” color code has reportedly appeared in several import filings dating back to February. Something interesting to note: this model is said to have the same exact import dates as the Sandstone option, but it appears Sony decided to only release the beige model earlier this year.

Getting back on topic, it’s believed that the color code “G” refers to a green colorway. Unfortunately, these import filings did not come with renders of the new color. However, the company has used the color green for the LinkBuds Clip and Fit before. Assuming Sony uses a similar shade of green, we can probably expect something light and muted, as seen below.

It’s important to note that it’s only assumed that the code “G” refers to green. The outlet admits that the code could instead stand for gold. Well have to wait until Sony is ready to debut the new color to find out for certain. Whatever the color is, it will be the sixth option for the XM6.

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