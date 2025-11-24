Deal alert: The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones get their biggest price cut

The hunt for the perfect headphones can be daunting, but the Sony WH-1000XM6 might simplify your search. Known for high-quality noise cancelation and impressive sound, these headphones are now part of an exciting Black Friday deal. These are our favorite headphones, and they are currently available at a new record-low price. Sony WH-1000XM6 for $398.00 (13% off)

For Black Friday, the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are available for just $398, down from the regular price of $459.99. That’s a 13% discount on the retail price. It’s worth noting this is the best price so far, so it might be the perfect time to grab a pair.

Diving deeper into its features, the Sony WH-1000XM6 is all about delivering premium sound quality and comfort. These headphones come with a new HD Noise-Canceling Processor, which is almost seven times faster than older models, helping to better fend off ambient noise.

With a battery life of up to 30 hours, you won’t have to worry about constant recharging, and just a quick three-minute charge gives you 3 hours of playback. Plus, these headphones have a 4.4-star Amazon review score, highlighting their popularity among users. Whether it’s the sleek design or the refined sound quality, there’s a lot to explore with the WH-1000XM6.

