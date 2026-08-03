Sony WH-1000XM6 gets a gorgeous new color option

Sony

TL;DR Sony has introduced a new Olive Gray color for the WH-1000XM6, joining five existing finishes with a subtle green-tinted look.

The new finish doesn’t change the hardware, so you still get the same top-tier ANC, sound quality, microphone, and audio features.

Olive Gray is available now for $459.99 through Sony’s website and Amazon.

Headphones aren’t just about sound anymore. They’re something you wear for hours at a time, whether you’re working from a cafe, commuting to the office, or waiting at an airport. So, it’s no surprise that color has become almost as important as features for many buyers.

That’s exactly what Sony is leaning into with the latest addition to its flagship WH-1000XM6 lineup. The company is giving its premium headphones a fresh look with a new Olive Gray finish.

Sony

The new color joins the existing Black, Silver, Midnight Blue, Sand Pink, and Sandstone options. Rather than being a plain gray, it carries a muted green undertone that gives it a more understated, premium look. If you prefer gadgets that blend in, this could easily become the most appealing version of the XM6.

Personally, it’s one of the best-looking color options Sony has released for the series. Premium headphones often stick to safe black or silver finishes, so it’s refreshing to see something that feels different without being over the top.

Sony

The good news is that you’re not giving up anything by choosing the new finish. Everything that made the WH-1000XM6 one of the best wireless headphones around is still here, including excellent active noise cancelation, impressive sound quality, a reliable microphone for calls, and support for features like a 10-band EQ, DSEE Extreme, and spatial audio.

The new Olive Gray finish is available starting today for $459.99 through Sony’s website and Amazon, matching the price of the existing color options. So, if you’ve been thinking about buying the WH-1000XM6 headphones but weren’t sold on the current finishes, you now have another option that’s well worth considering.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Sony WH-1000XM6 Good sound quality • Top of the line app • Excellent ANC MSRP: $449.99 The next iteration of the best Sony headphones The Sony WH-1000XM6 is every bit a worthy successor to Sony's other ANC headphones as you'd hope. They sound very good, have excellent ANC, and are equipped to handle demanding users. However, the lack of cutting-edge connection options might be an issue as the years go by. See price at Amazon Save $1.99

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