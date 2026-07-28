The successors to these two Sony headphones just leaked

TL;DR Import filings have revealed two new Sony headphones: the WH-CH730N and WH-CH530.

The two headsets carry the model numbers YY3006 and YY3005, respectively.

Both pairs of headphones will be available in several colors, including black, white, pink, blue, and more.

While Sony has yet to make an announcement, we’re expecting the company to expand the WH-1000XM6 line with a new green colorway soon. However, that likely won’t be the only Sony headphone-related release we get in the near future. Recently spotted documents have revealed the successors to two other Sony audio products.

Import filings from the Philippines and Vietnam, discovered by The Walkman Blog, reveal a device with the model number YY3006. According to the filing, this item will be called the WH-CH720N, indicating that it is the successor to the WH-CH720N. The outlet also found import documents for a device with the model number YY3005, which will be called the WH-CH530. Not a huge surprise, but these headphones are the successor to the very budget-friendly WH-CH520.

Based on the color codes Sony has used for existing headsets, the WH-CH730N will be available in the following colors: Black (B)

White (W)

Pink (P)

Blue (L)

Beige (C) Meanwhile, it appears the WH-CH530 won’t be getting a beige option, but will add Red and Mint Green: Black

White

Pink

Red

Mint Green

Blue

Unfortunately, these documents reveal nothing about Sony’s release plans. It’s possible that both pairs of headphones get announced at the same time. The outlet speculates Sony could debut them before, during, or after IFA 2026, which is scheduled to start on September 4. To provide some perspective on how much they could cost, the original price of the WH-CH720N is $179.99. The WH-CH520 comes with a price tag of $69.99.

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