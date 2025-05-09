Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Sony finally breaks the silence on WH-1000XM6 launch date!
3 hours ago
- The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are launching on May 15.
- The headphones leaked just a day ago, with an early Amazon listing revealing their complete specifications and a separate leak revealing their design.
- Sony has now officially confirmed the launch date.
Three years in the making, the Sony WH-1000XM6 are finally arriving next week. Sony has officially confirmed that its next-generation noise canceling headphones will launch on May 15. The company will be hosting a YouTube livestream for the launch on that date. Yes, we’re just days away from the debut of what could be the best ANC headphones of the year.
WH-1000XM6 launch date and livestream
The confirmation first came via Sony Australia, which posted a teaser video on Instagram revealing the launch date. The short clip shows the silhouette of a pair of headphones with the timestamp May 16, 2 AM AEST — translating to May 15, 12 PM ET for those in the US.
Sony later posted a YouTube livestream link for the announcement. You can tune into the video embedded below to watch the WH-1000XM6 launch live on May 15.
This launch date announcement for the WH-1000XM6 comes hot on the heels of an early Amazon listing that spilled the beans on most of the key specs (see table below). One of the standout upgrades is the introduction of a new QN3 processor, reportedly seven times faster than the QN1 chip found in the WH-1000XM5, promising even more powerful noise cancelation and smarter audio processing.
|Sony WH-1000XM6
Noise cancelling
QN3 HD Noise Cancelling
12 microphones
Multi Noise Sensor technology
Auto NC Optimizer
Battery
30 hours
3 minutes of fast charging = 3 hours
Audio
30mm drivers
Hi-Res Audio
DSEE Extreme
10-band EQ
LDAC
Other features
Adaptive Sound Control
Quick Attention
Background Music
Personalized Spatial Audio
Wind Noise Reduction
360 Reality Audio with head tracking
Speak to Chat
Connectivity
Multipoint connection
Bluetooth 5.3
Ports
USB-C
3.5mm jack
Dimensions
Height: 25.69 cm
Width: 20 cm
Depth: 7.83 cm
Weight: 254 g
In-box
Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones
Carrying case
USB Type-C charging cable
3.5mm Jack audio cable (length 1.2m)
Colors
Black
Platinum Silver
Midnight Blue
Design
Foldable
Adjustable
Closed
Compatibility
Android
iOS
PC
Mac
Meanwhile, a fresh leak from The Walkman Blog has given us our best look yet at the WH-1000XM6. The leaked images of the headphones show off redesigned ear cups, a thicker, foldable hinge, and a wider headband — all signs that Sony is prioritizing comfort and durability. Perhaps one of the most exciting rumors is that the WH-1000XM6 might finally offer water resistance, a long-requested feature that was notably absent from its predecessor.
The timing of the launch is also worth noting. The WH-1000XM6 are landing just days after Sony’s latest flagship phone, the Xperia 1 VII. Looks like Sony is firing on all cylinders this May