Sony finally breaks the silence on WH-1000XM6 launch date!

TL;DR The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are launching on May 15.

The headphones leaked just a day ago, with an early Amazon listing revealing their complete specifications and a separate leak revealing their design.

Sony has now officially confirmed the launch date.

Three years in the making, the Sony WH-1000XM6 are finally arriving next week. Sony has officially confirmed that its next-generation noise canceling headphones will launch on May 15. The company will be hosting a YouTube livestream for the launch on that date. Yes, we’re just days away from the debut of what could be the best ANC headphones of the year.

WH-1000XM6 launch date and livestream

Sony Australia

The confirmation first came via Sony Australia, which posted a teaser video on Instagram revealing the launch date. The short clip shows the silhouette of a pair of headphones with the timestamp May 16, 2 AM AEST — translating to May 15, 12 PM ET for those in the US.

Sony later posted a YouTube livestream link for the announcement. You can tune into the video embedded below to watch the WH-1000XM6 launch live on May 15.

This launch date announcement for the WH-1000XM6 comes hot on the heels of an early Amazon listing that spilled the beans on most of the key specs (see table below). One of the standout upgrades is the introduction of a new QN3 processor, reportedly seven times faster than the QN1 chip found in the WH-1000XM5, promising even more powerful noise cancelation and smarter audio processing.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise cancelling

QN3 HD Noise Cancelling

12 microphones

Multi Noise Sensor technology

Auto NC Optimizer



Battery

30 hours

3 minutes of fast charging = 3 hours

Audio

30mm drivers

Hi-Res Audio

DSEE Extreme

10-band EQ

LDAC

Other features

Adaptive Sound Control

Quick Attention

Background Music

Personalized Spatial Audio

Wind Noise Reduction

360 Reality Audio with head tracking

Speak to Chat

Connectivity

Multipoint connection

Bluetooth 5.3

Ports

USB-C

3.5mm jack

Dimensions

Height: 25.69 cm

Width: 20 cm

Depth: 7.83 cm

Weight: 254 g

In-box

Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones

Carrying case

USB Type-C charging cable

3.5mm Jack audio cable (length 1.2m)

Colors

Black

Platinum Silver

Midnight Blue

Design

Foldable

Adjustable

Closed

Compatibility

Android

iOS

PC

Mac



Meanwhile, a fresh leak from The Walkman Blog has given us our best look yet at the WH-1000XM6. The leaked images of the headphones show off redesigned ear cups, a thicker, foldable hinge, and a wider headband — all signs that Sony is prioritizing comfort and durability. Perhaps one of the most exciting rumors is that the WH-1000XM6 might finally offer water resistance, a long-requested feature that was notably absent from its predecessor.

The timing of the launch is also worth noting. The WH-1000XM6 are landing just days after Sony’s latest flagship phone, the Xperia 1 VII. Looks like Sony is firing on all cylinders this May