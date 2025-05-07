Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Sony WH-1000XM6 leak reveals price, release date, and everything else
Published on4 hours ago
- Details on Sony’s next-gen flagship headphones have leaked online through a product listing on Amazon.
- The WH-1000XM6 features a QN3 processor that’s seven times faster than the chip in its predecessor.
- A report claims it will cost $449.99 in the US and is expected to be released between May 14 and May 16.
The WH-1000XM5 is still one of the best sets of headphones you can buy today. However, it’s been three years since the device launched. Sony has yet to reveal any details about a follow-up, but a couple of substantial leaks may have given us all we need to know.
First spotted by Reddit user peruho, it appears Amazon Spain accidentally published a listing for the WH-1000XM6. Although the listing is no longer up, the Redditor shared a variety of details about the headset. Additionally, the folks over at Dealabs managed to get a screenshot of the taken-down page that does not include an image of the headphones.
According to the listing, here’s what to expect:
|Sony WH-1000XM6
Noise cancelling
QN3 HD Noise Cancelling
12 microphones
Multi Noise Sensor technology
Auto NC Optimizer
Battery
30 hours
3 minutes of fast charging = 3 hours
Audio
30mm drivers
Hi-Res Audio
DSEE Extreme
10-band EQ
LDAC
Other features
Adaptive Sound Control
Quick Attention
Background Music
Personalized Spatial Audio
Wind Noise Reduction
360 Reality Audio with head tracking
Speak to Chat
Connectivity
Multipoint connection
Bluetooth 5.3
Ports
USB-C
3.5mm jack
Dimensions
Height: 25.69 cm
Width: 20 cm
Depth: 7.83 cm
Weight: 254 g
In-box
Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones
Carrying case
USB Type-C charging cable
3.5mm Jack audio cable (length 1.2m)
Colors
Black
Platinum Silver
Midnight Blue
Design
Foldable
Adjustable
Closed
Compatibility
Android
iOS
PC
Mac
Something notable about these specs is the mention of the QN3 processor. The WH-1000XM5 uses a QN1 processor, so it looks like Sony is skipping the QN2 chip. According to the report from Dealabs, the QN3 chip is seven times faster than the QN1. This chip helps with real-time noise cancelation, adapting to ambient noise, and air pressure.
The report also mentions that the headphones will launch in the US sometime between May 14 and May 16, so we won’t have to wait too much longer. Once it is available for purchase, you’ll reportedly be able to pick one up for $449.99.