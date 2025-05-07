Sony WH-1000XM6 leak reveals price, release date, and everything else

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

TL;DR Details on Sony’s next-gen flagship headphones have leaked online through a product listing on Amazon.

The WH-1000XM6 features a QN3 processor that’s seven times faster than the chip in its predecessor.

A report claims it will cost $449.99 in the US and is expected to be released between May 14 and May 16.

The WH-1000XM5 is still one of the best sets of headphones you can buy today. However, it’s been three years since the device launched. Sony has yet to reveal any details about a follow-up, but a couple of substantial leaks may have given us all we need to know.

First spotted by Reddit user peruho, it appears Amazon Spain accidentally published a listing for the WH-1000XM6. Although the listing is no longer up, the Redditor shared a variety of details about the headset. Additionally, the folks over at Dealabs managed to get a screenshot of the taken-down page that does not include an image of the headphones.

According to the listing, here’s what to expect:

Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise cancelling

QN3 HD Noise Cancelling

12 microphones

Multi Noise Sensor technology

Auto NC Optimizer



Battery

30 hours

3 minutes of fast charging = 3 hours

Audio

30mm drivers

Hi-Res Audio

DSEE Extreme

10-band EQ

LDAC

Other features

Adaptive Sound Control

Quick Attention

Background Music

Personalized Spatial Audio

Wind Noise Reduction

360 Reality Audio with head tracking

Speak to Chat

Connectivity

Multipoint connection

Bluetooth 5.3

Ports

USB-C

3.5mm jack

Dimensions

Height: 25.69 cm

Width: 20 cm

Depth: 7.83 cm

Weight: 254 g

In-box

Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones

Carrying case

USB Type-C charging cable

3.5mm Jack audio cable (length 1.2m)

Colors

Black

Platinum Silver

Midnight Blue

Design

Foldable

Adjustable

Closed

Compatibility

Android

iOS

PC

Mac



Something notable about these specs is the mention of the QN3 processor. The WH-1000XM5 uses a QN1 processor, so it looks like Sony is skipping the QN2 chip. According to the report from Dealabs, the QN3 chip is seven times faster than the QN1. This chip helps with real-time noise cancelation, adapting to ambient noise, and air pressure.

The report also mentions that the headphones will launch in the US sometime between May 14 and May 16, so we won’t have to wait too much longer. Once it is available for purchase, you’ll reportedly be able to pick one up for $449.99.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.