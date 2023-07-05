The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones drop to $299 for the first time

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Got your Prime membership ready for an Amazon shopping spree next week? You can put it to good use now. The best ANC headphones on the market just hit their lowest price to date thanks to a Woot sale, and Prime members also enjoy free shipping. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are on offer for just $299 if you catch the deal in time. Sony WH-1000XM5 for $299 ($100 off)

The premium headphones have never been this cheap before, at least to our knowledge. Sony is almost as frugal as Apple when it comes to discounts on its high-end audio, so a 25% markdown isn’t to be missed. We’d be very surprised if there’s a better offer on the cans during Prime Day.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony WH-1000XM5 The king of the ANC pack extends its reign See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The WH-1000XM5 headphones outperformed the Bose QuietComfort 45 in our testing, justifying their position as the king of wireless ANC headphones. Boasting generous earcups for superior comfort, state-of-the-art noise cancelation technology, intuitive touch controls, and a convenient companion app for personalized sound adjustments, these headphones truly stand out from the pack.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 deal clock may say the offer is available for two months, but that’s if the stock doesn’t run out first, and we’re expecting this to be a very popular deal. Check it out for yourself via the widget above.

Comments