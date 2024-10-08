Save up to $120 on the best Sony headphones and earbuds

Sony makes some of the best headphones and wireless earbuds around. These audio products are widely respected across the industry, and almost all reviewers rave about how great they are. However, they can be a bit expensive, too. This is why we’re always keeping an eye on them during good sales, such as the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, which is taking place right now. Our favorite three Sony headphones and wireless earbuds are nicely discounted.

All of these deals are available from Amazon, and they are part of the Prime Big Deal Days event, which takes place on October 8-9. Keep in mind that these offers are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, so check out the pricing and sign up for Prime here if you’re interested. Also, new members will get a 30-day free trial, so some of you may not even have to pay to access this sale’s discounts!

Sony WF-1000XM5: Best for portability

Sony WF-1000XM5 Sony WF-1000XM5 The Sony WF-1000XM5 have even better noise canceling than the WF-1000XM4. Sony made these its most comfortable earbuds by shrinking them and including XS-L memory foam ear tips. The WF-1000XM5 support advanced features like multipoint connectivity and spatial audio with head tracking. You also get plenty of customization options through the free mobile app. See price at Amazon Save $71.99 Limited Time Deal!

If you want true portability, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are true wireless earbuds, which means you can throw them in any pocket. They also take the top spot in our list of the best wireless earbuds, so these are no joke.

These offer a premium build quality, elegant look, and comfortable fit. The audio quality is excellent, but ANC is even more impressive. And while wireless earbuds are usually bad in the battery life department, these are quite outstanding at over nine hours and a half, based on our sister site’s (Sound Guys) standardized tests. We recommended these at their full price, so they are an even better deal at $228!

Sony WH-1000XM4: Best value per dollar

Sony WH-1000XM4 Sony WH-1000XM4 Powerful active noise canceling earbuds. See price at Amazon Save $120.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are previous-generation headphones from 2020, but they are so good that they still compete with the best in 2024. In fact, we often recommend these over the newer Sony WH-1000XM5. The older model offers much better bang for your buck, costing significantly less and delivering an experience that is nearly as good as the XM5’s.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 have excellent audio quality, and ANC is outstanding, only slightly less impressive than the XM5’s. You’ll also get a nice design and comfortable fit. It even comes with great features like Bluetooth Multipoint, auto-pausing, and gesture controls. In terms of battery life, our internal tests yielded almost 20 hours.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Best overall

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony WH-1000XM5 The king of the ANC pack extends its reign See price at Amazon Save $101.99 Limited Time Deal!

Now, if you really want the best headphones around, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones sit at the top of our favorites. These are amazing, overall, with great sound quality, impressive ANC, and a premium design with a comfortable fit. We even loved its microphone! You’ll also get a bunch of features, including Bluetooth Multipoint, Find My Device support, and more.

Battery life is also honestly quite impressive. We made them last nearly 31 hours on a single charge with ANC turned on. And get this: turning off ANC increased that to a whopping 53 hours! It will be very hard to beat the Sony WH-1000XM5, and you’re saving $102 on them right now. Are you getting any of these Sony headphones? Remember, all these deals end tomorrow, October 9. You have until then to take advantage of these offers!

You might like

Comments