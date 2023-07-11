Prime Day: The best ANC headphones just got a whole lot cheaper

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, this markdown alone might justify a subscription. You can try the service for free for 30 days in order to snap up the offer, as well as any other bargains that you may be weighing up.

While the headphones excel in all quarters, the standout feature is the industry-leading active noise cancelation (ANC), which allows you to immerse yourself in your favorite music or podcasts without distraction. Comfort is also a focus, with plush ear cushions and a lightweight design that make hours of continuous wear no issue. That’s handy, because you get up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge of the battery, and a quick 10-minute charge gives you around five hours more.

Unlike most Amazon deals, we can have a fair guess that this deal will be done by Wednesday evening, so don’t miss it if you’re ready to upgrade to the best of the best.

