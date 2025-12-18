Hot deal: Sony WH-1000XM5 at record-low price, plus free earbuds!

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are technically previous-generation headphones, now that the XM6 are around. That doesn’t make the older headphones bad, though. These remain impressive in 2025, and this deal is particularly noteworthy. Not only are the Sony WH-1000XM5 at a record-low price, but you’re also getting a free pair of Sony WF-C700N earbuds! Buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones with free WF-C700N earbuds for only $248 ($271.98 off)

This offer is available from Amazon and applies to all color versions available. These include Black, Midnight Blue, Silver, and Smoky Pink.

While launched in 2022, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are still amazing headphones, and the record-low price is still $248, which is what you’re paying right now. What makes this the best deal we’ve seen on these cans is the addition of a free set of Sony WF-C700N earbuds. That’s another $119.99 in value!

Honestly, the Sony WH-1000XM5 don’t fall far behind the newer model, either. These still have impressive sound quality and outstanding ANC performance. Our experts at SoundGuys.com had these as the top choice in their list of the best headphones for years, and they were only replaced by the Sony WH-1000XM6 this year.

The rest of the experience is also excellent. The look and feel are pretty much as good, with my only complaint being that the XM6s are foldable, while the XM5s aren’t. They remain very comfortable, making them an excellent option for extended listening sessions.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

You’ll enjoy an ample set of features, being that these are still technically high-end headphones. These include Bluetooth multipoint, touch gestures, Find My Device support, and more. They also feature a 3.5mm headset jack, a rarity these days.

Oh, and these also happen to have outstanding battery life. Based on our standardized tests, these should last about 32 hours on a full charge. That’s with ANC enabled; if you turn off noise canceling, battery life gets extended to a whopping 53 hours!

The Sony WF-C700N earbuds aren’t even close to being as good as the XM5s, but hey, they are free! They aren’t half-bad, either. We praised them for their comfort, IPX4 rating, capable app, and decent isolation.

Catch this deal while you can! Not only have these headphones never been cheaper, but you’re getting a really nice freebie. It would make a great gift, or a secondary set for your workouts.

Follow