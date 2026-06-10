Hot: Sony's WH-1000XM5 are down to $150, their lowest price ever

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Sony’s last-gen premium headphones, WH-1000XM5, are down to just $230, their lowest price yet.

If you’re lucky, you might even find them for as little as $150.

This specific variant doesn’t come with a hard case, but you can get one for just $10 more.

Sony’s recently launched luxury headphones, the 1000X “Collexion,” look truly appealing, that is, until you realize they cost as much as a new Pixel 10. If you don’t want the bling and pizzazz, and can settle for audio that’s great, but not tuned-by-professional-music-composer great, Sony’s current flagship WH-1000XM6 should be great for you, except they, too, cost north of $400.

But what if you could get similar features for less than half the price? That’s the current appeal for Sony’s last-gen premium headphones, the WH-1000XM5s, which might now be available for as low as $150 — if you’re lucky enough. If not, you can still get them at Costco for the lowest price yet. Buy Sony WH-1000XM5 on Costco

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The Sony WH-1000XM5’s newest price is even lower than the last price drop to just $248 for Black Friday and Christmas last year. Now, the WH-1000XM5s are selling for as low as $230 on Costco.

Reddit / Salty_Boi5555555

While it’s not bad, what’s even more exciting is that someone recently snagged them for as little as $150. A Redditor recently posted about getting the headphones for just $150 at their local Costco. Unfortunately, since the deal does not appear online, you might have to trawl your local Costco.

Notably, this is the SA variant of the Sony WH-1000XM5, which comes with a soft carry pouch instead of the usual hard-shell case. To me, that’s nowhere near a dealbreaker, but if you really need a protective case, you can get a hard case for close to $10 on Amazon.

Another indirect benefit of getting it through Costco is that you can avail the famous no-questions-asked return policy. While Costco has a time limit on certain electronic products, it does not apply to headphones, which means you can even return them after years of owning. That’s a big benefit with the Sony WH-1000XMs, which have been reported to feature weak hinges that might break. That’s given rise to products like hinge protectors, which you can easily find on Amazon, but they aren’t exactly cheap.

I have been using mine for the last four years, and they hold up fine, but that might not be the case with you. So, the Costco policy here comes in really handy.

That one con aside, the Sony WH-1000XM5s offer truly impressive audio, with LDAC codec support and Sony’s DSEE upscaling technology, and top-tier ANC. They were also among the highest-rated headphones on our sister site Sound Guys until being replaced by the newer XM6s.

Meanwhile, on Amazon and Best Buy, the XM5s are still selling for $278, and going that route only makes sense if you have a gift card lying around that you might want to utilize.

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