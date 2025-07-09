Rare deal brings the Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones below $300

If you’re in the market for a top-notch pair of headphones, check out this deal on the Sony WH-1000XM5. Right now, you can get them for $298, a 26% discount off the usual price of $399.99. This offer is a highlight of Prime Day and a more affordable alternative to the newly launched successor. Sony WH-1000XM5 for $298 (26% off)

The Sony WH-1000XM5 brings a host of features to enhance your listening experience. With a sleek design and a synthetic leather headband, these headphones prioritize comfort. They offer up to 30 hours of battery life with active noise cancelation on, and just three minutes of charging will give you three hours of playback. Equipped with eight microphones and two processors, they excel at noise cancelation, particularly at reducing mid-to-high frequency sounds.

Music lovers will appreciate the support for high-resolution audio via LDAC and the real-time upscaling of digital music files with DSEE Extreme. The WH-1000XM5 also improves voice call quality using four beamforming microphones combined with AI-based noise reduction.

These specials are part of Amazon’s Prime Day events and are often available to Prime subscribers only. If you haven’t subscribed yet, remember that there’s a 30-day free trial so you can take advantage of these limited-time offers.