Sony just dropped some exclusive new premium cases for its flagship wireless buds

Sony

TL;DR Sony drops a premium case cover for the Sony WF-1000XM6.

Exclusive to Sony.com, the cover uses soft vegan leather for a more premium, grippy feel.

The case cover is available in Black and Light Gray for $39.99.

Sony is known for making some of the best noise-canceling earbuds out there. Earlier this year, the WF-1000XM6 continued that tradition with top-notch ANC and good battery life. But rather than announcing a firmware update after the launch, Sony has just released a case cover.

You can get this new accessory only at Sony.com, and it’s made from soft vegan leather. Unlike a shiny rubber shell, this official cover combines durability with a premium look and feel.

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The material gives you a better grip on the usually slippery charging case. It also has a simple, minimalist design with subtle textures, so it feels nicer to hold than cheap plastic. The covers come in two colors: black and light gray. The price is $39.99.

Sony

To put it in perspective, you’re spending forty dollars to cover your charging case in vegan leather. This accessory doesn’t add battery life, improve Bluetooth, or unlock any hidden audio features. What it does is protect your earbuds and case from drops, and the best part is that it still works with wireless charging. You won’t have to remove the cover when you use a Qi charging pad.

Sony included another small detail: the case cover is packaged in sustainable materials to help reduce environmental impact. It’s a thoughtful addition, even if it doesn’t change the price.

If you order from Sony, you’ll get free shipping, easy returns, and 5% back in My Sony Points. The downside is that if you order now, Sony expects to deliver between May 19 and 20, which means waiting almost three weeks for a basic accessory.

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