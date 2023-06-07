Sony WF-1000XM5 leaked renders showcase a smaller and cleaner design

TL;DR New renders of the Sony WF-1000XM5 have leaked, giving us a clean look at the Silver and Black colors of Sony’s flagship ANC earbuds.

The earbuds appear to be smaller in size and are reportedly lighter compared to their predecessors.

I’ve been a fan of Sony’s flagship ANC earphones, having purchased and used the WF-1000XM3 as my daily driver. Apart from the horrible naming scheme, Sony has made good progress in improving the headphones over the years. The WF-1000XM4 packed quite a punch, and we’re very excited about its successor. Now, leaked renders of the Sony WF-1000XM5 have emerged, giving us a clean look at what to expect from Sony this year for its top ANC earbuds.

Winfuture has got access to these leaked renders for the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds. Previously, we’ve seen FCC filing images of the same, which don’t show the final product in a clean form, so it’s good to see some clean renders finally.

The renders also indicate that the body of the earbud is supposedly glossy, while the touch areas are matte.

While not immediately apparent from the renders themselves, a second leak from The Walkman Blog has imagined how the XM5 would size up to the XM4, on the presumption that they are using the same ear tips.

This is further accentuated by the finding that the earbuds weigh 5.9g each, and the case weighs 39g, making the earbud 1.4g lighter and the case 2g lighter than the predecessor. The smaller size and weight should significantly improve the comfort of wearing these earbuds for longer durations.

The second leak mentions that the earbuds can provide up to 24 hours of battery life with the case. The earbuds are also said to support quick charging, with a quick pop into the case for 3 minutes, reportedly getting you an hour of playback. Other features mentioned in the report include support for Qi wireless charging and multipoint connection.

Sony has not yet begun teasing the WF-1000XM5, so we do not know when the device is launching. We also do not know the pricing of the earbuds yet, though it wouldn’t be surprising to see them priced upwards of the $280 launch price tag of the WF-1000XM4.

