PSN outage got you down? Sony wants to make up with a freebie

TL;DR Sony is giving away PlayStation Plus users a free few days of service because of this weekend’s PSN outage.

The PlayStation Network was down most of Saturday due to an “operational issue,” but services have since been restored.

Users aren’t happy with Sony’s compensation, demanding free games and improved communication.

Sony is compensating users for this weekend’s PlayStation Network outage with a free gift. PSN went down on Saturday, affecting both console and web users. People reported trouble launching games, using the PlayStation Store, and more.

While Sony says the problem is now resolved and PSN has fully recovered from “an operational issue,” the company wants to make amends for the inconvenience users suffered.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience,” Sony wrote in a post on PlayStation’s X account. The company went on to announce that all PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional five days of service. That means if you’re a subscriber, the extra days should be added to your account without you having to do anything.

Sony’s decision to offer a complimentary five-day extension of PlayStation Plus as compensation for the recent PSN outage is a considerate gesture. However, many affected users remain unconvinced. Several commenters on X have expressed that a free game would have been a more meaningful form of compensation.

what is 5 days of service actually mean. give fans 1 free game of there choice. — Luke simpson (@MK2TANK) February 9, 2025

Others have criticized Sony’s handling of the situation, noting that Xbox experiences outages far less frequently and calling for improved communication regarding service disruptions.

It’s ok but next time can we communicate? I just need communication that’s all if we’re gonna make this work we have to work on communication. — THEWORLDCHANGER (@worldchangeryee) February 9, 2025

Were you also affected by the PSN outage? Are you happy with Sony’s gift? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

