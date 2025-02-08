It's not just you: The PlayStation Network is down for many

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The PlayStation Network is currently offline for many users, affecting console and web users.

Sony’s network status page notes that people might have trouble with launching games, using the PlayStation Store, and more.

There’s no timeline for service restoration just yet.

Unable to browse the PlayStation Store or play online on your PlayStation console? There’s nothing wrong with your internet connection, as the PlayStation Network is down for many users right now.

Downdetector received numerous user reports of an outage at around 6:00 PM ET. Sony’s network service status page also confirmed that the PlayStation Network is having significant issues right now. The page notes that users are having trouble with signing in or registering, general account management, launching games/apps/network features, and using the PlayStation Store. Check out the screenshot below.

Sony’s page also notes that this outage affects web, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation 5 users. User reports online suggest that PC titles using the PlayStation Network are having issues as well.

“We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN,” Sony confirmed in a tweet via its Ask PlayStation account, while linking to the network service status page.

There’s no word on a timeline for the service to be restored. But we hope this isn’t like the Great PlayStation Network Outage of 2011.

