Your PS5 controller is about to get way easier to use on Android, iPhone, PC, and more

TL;DR An upcoming PlayStation 5 system update will let DualSense controllers pair with multiple devices simultaneously.

Users can soon register up to four devices at once and switch between them using the PS and action button combination.

This feature will eliminate the pain of constantly re-pairing the controller when switching between console, Android phones, PCs, and more.

Android flagships are great for mobile gaming, but many of us have long sprung for a PlayStation 5 for longer gaming sessions on the TV from the comfort of our couch. You could take the mobile gaming experience a step further by connecting your PS5 DualSense controller to your phone, but doing so is a bit of a pain that puts off most people. Sony knows this, and it’s solving the issue by opening up the ability to pair the PS5 DualSense controller with multiple devices simultaneously.

Sony has announced that the latest PS5 system update beta will preview a new feature that allows the PS5 controller to be paired across multiple devices simultaneously. You don’t need to sign up for the beta for the feature, as Sony plans to release the update globally in the coming months anyway, so wait a while to get the extended functionality.

Currently, users have to freshly pair their controller with their device every time they switch platforms, so going from your console to your phone, PC, Mac, and back will require a fresh pairing at each step. As you can imagine, that’s quite some royal pain, and it’s one of the reasons why I personally avoid using my controller on my phones.

With the update, users can register up to four devices simultaneously to a controller and easily switch between them directly from the controller.

To connect a device and assign it a slot, users must press and hold the PS button and one of the action buttons (triangle, circle, cross, square). Once your phone, PC, and Mac are connected and paired to the controller, you can switch between the connected devices by pressing the PS button and the assigned action button.

Since there are four slots available, you can connect your PS5 controller to your PS5, Android phone, tablet/PC/laptop, and gaming handheld like the Steam Deck, covering the entire spectrum of available gaming platforms that you may own.

I love the idea of this, as I own different games on different platforms, and this would let me conveniently play controller-compatible games irrespective of the platform. I can still do this pre-update, but pairing and re-pairing your controller gets annoying after the first couple of times, and I am glad I won’t have to keep doing it.

