Sony might be winning Prime Day with these record headphone deals

Of all the deals we’ve seen in the Prime Day fun today, Sony has arguably taken the crown. When you combine the quality of the hardware with the extent of the discounts on offer, the electronics giant has pulled out all the stops. We’ve spotted at least four record-low prices on the lineup and up to 52% in savings to be had.

While not among the products seeing their best-ever price, the deal on the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds is worth highlighting. The drop to $198 in this sale is a record-low for 2023 and was only beaten by the Black Friday 2022 sale. In any event, an $80 discount on some of the best earbuds money can buy is quite a coup.

The Sony WH-1000XM5, and its predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM4, are among the all-time low Amazon prices. These titans of the headphone market offer the best active noise cancelation you’ll find in the industry and rarely see significant markdowns from their premium price tags. Whatever your budget or headphone requirements, you’ll likely find a great offer.

Comments