Sony's impressive LinkBuds S earbuds are a steal at this special Black Friday price

The Sony LinkBuds S are perhaps one of the most comfortable noise canceling earbuds you can buy without burning a hole in your pocket. Think of them as the younger sibling to Sony’s ultra-premium WF-1000XM4 earbuds.

Sony has ensured the LinkBuds S inherit almost all of the best features of the WF-1000XM4. You can pop out the buds to automatically pause the music and pop them back in to start playback. They also have the same Speak-to-Chat feature as the WF-1000XM4, which is something you’ll really appreciate in a work environment or while commuting.

You also get Adaptive Sound Controls, an equalizer, Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, and a great battery life. What more can you ask for in a pair of affordable earbuds?

The LinkBuds S usually retain for $200, but thanks to Black Friday, the buds are currently available for just $128. That means you save a sweet $72 on the original price of the earbuds.