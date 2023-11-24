Best daily deals

Audio

Sony's impressive LinkBuds S earbuds are a steal at this special Black Friday price

Check out all the coolest Sony audio deals for Black Friday 2023 here.
By
6 hours ago
Sony LinkBuds S vs WF 1000XM4 3
Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

The Sony LinkBuds S are perhaps one of the most comfortable noise canceling earbuds you can buy without burning a hole in your pocket. Think of them as the younger sibling to Sony’s ultra-premium WF-1000XM4 earbuds.

Sony has ensured the LinkBuds S inherit almost all of the best features of the WF-1000XM4. You can pop out the buds to automatically pause the music and pop them back in to start playback. They also have the same Speak-to-Chat feature as the WF-1000XM4, which is something you’ll really appreciate in a work environment or while commuting.

You also get Adaptive Sound Controls, an equalizer, Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, and a great battery life. What more can you ask for in a pair of affordable earbuds?

The LinkBuds S usually retain for $200, but thanks to Black Friday, the buds are currently available for just $128. That means you save a sweet $72 on the original price of the earbuds.

Besides the LinkBuds S, you can get a good Black Friday deal on the much sought-after Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. The Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset has also received a discount of 24% and is now available for $228. Sony’s other notable headphones and earbuds are also on sale right now. You can check out all notable Sony Black Friday deals here.
 
DealsNews
Black FridayDealsSony