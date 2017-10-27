Sony took the wraps off a couple new devices today in its Xperia R family of smartphones. The Xperia R lineup is focused on producing value-based phones in emerging markets. The brand new Xperia R1 and Xperia R1 Plus will be sold in India and deliver mid-range specs and a familiar Sony design while keeping the price low.

The cheaper of the two devices, The Xperia R1, features a 5.2-inch 720p display. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. Rounding out the specs are a 2,620 mAh battery, 13 MP main camera, 8 MP front-facing camera, USB type-C port, and dual-SIM support.

The Xperia R1 Plus is almost identical to the Xperia R1 down to the 146 x 73.2 x 8.8mm measurement and 154-gram weight. The only real difference between the two devices is that the Plus will feature 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Both devices will ship with Android Nougat out of the box, with a planned upgrade to Android Oreo.

The Xperia R1 will be priced at INR 13,990 and the Xperia R1 Plus at INR 15,990. Those translate to $215 and $245 respectively. You’ll be able to grab in them in India from both Amazon and Flipkart on November 10 in either Black or Silver.

