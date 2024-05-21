Sonos launches the Roam 2 with simplified Bluetooth pairing

TL;DR Sonos is launching a sequel to its Roam Bluetooth speaker.

The Roam 2 lasts for 10 hours and comes in five colors.

The Roam 2 is available globally today for $179.

While the Sonos Ace may be grabbing a majority of the headlines right now, it’s not the only audio product the company announced today. Sonos is also rolling out its latest portable smart speaker — the Roam 2.

It has been three years since Sonos launched the first iteration of the Roam smart speaker. Today, the company announced it is now launching its successor, which “delivers the same rich, detailed sound and bass with the clarity, depth, and fullness you’d expect from a larger speaker.”

The Roam 2 has a few key features to take note of, such as instant setup. Instead of having a multifunctional power/Bluetooth/sleep button, the new speaker has a separate Bluetooth pairing button. This means you’ll be able to connect the Roam 2 to your mobile device right out of the box via Bluetooth minus the confusion. The new portable speaker can also connect to Wi-Fi and other products from Sonos.

A feature Sonos calls “Automatic Trueplay” also makes a return in the Roam 2. If you’re unfamiliar with this feature, it uses the speaker’s microphone to adjust the playback depending on the environment it is in (if the mic isn’t muted). In a review on our sister site, it was difficult to tell what difference this feature made on the first Roam, so hopefully, it has been improved on the new device.

The audio maker also claims that the Roam 2 can last up to 10 hours. However, that’s the same thing it said about the Roam, which in reality, its battery only stayed on for about 5 hours and 23 minutes of usage.

The Roam 2 is available globally in your choice of Olive, Sunset, Wave, Black, and White colors. It boasts a dust and waterproof rating of IP67, which means it has the highest dust resistance protection and close to the highest water resistance rating. You can learn more about IP ratings and what they mean in our guide.

If you want the Roam 2, you can get it now on the Sonos website. The speaker is being sold at a price point of $179.

