Score $130 off the Beam Gen 2 in rare Sonos sale

Sonos doesn’t hold a sale every day, taking the Apple approach of letting the quality of its hardware speak for itself. Black Friday is one of the few exceptions, and the Sonos deals running right now are truly exceptional. Some of the high-end audio devices are at their lowest prices ever, and that includes the Sonos Beam Gen 2. Both the white and black colorways of the soundbar are down to a record-low price of $369, representing a 26% discount.

The further up the Sonos range you look, the more you can save. The larger Sonos Arc soundbar usually retails for almost $900, but it’s down to $699 in the Black Friday promotion. Both soundbars are premium editions to your entertainment center, but the Arc features 11 high-performance drivers compared to the five of the Beam Gen 2, as well as two upward-firing speakers.

It isn’t just soundbars that are worth making noise about in the Sonos sale. Here are some of the other highlights:

It could be a long time before we see these types of Sonos prices again, so don’t miss out. If you’re in the market for more holiday bargains, our Black Friday deals hub has all of the latest tech offers.